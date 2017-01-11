Fresno County detectives search for lotto ticket thieves

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying three people wanted in connection with the theft of lottery ticket scratchers from a Selma mini-mart.
Two of the suspects are men in their 20s with mustaches. One has a scripture tattoo on his right forearm and the other has a tattoo on the right side of his neck, possibly of kissing lips. The third suspect is a woman in her 20s with long red or light brown hair.
The Sheriff’s Office said one of the men broke into the EZ Stop Mini Mart at Fowler and Floral avenues in Selma on Dec. 22, and stole lottery tickets from a case. He was then caught on camera inside the EZ Mart on Blackstone and Cornell avenues in Fresno, and at the Zombie Liquor 76 gas station on Belmont Avenue and First Street, cashing in the winning tickets.
The second man was captured on surveillance video cashing in tickets at the Stop-N-Go Food Store on Clinton and West avenues on two separate occasions.
Cameras also recorded the woman cashing in the scratchers inside the 7-Eleven at Fruit and Clinton avenues.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective George Razo at 559-600-8172 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 559-498-7867.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments