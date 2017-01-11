Police search for driver in chase on Highway 180 who then fled into neighborhood

Fresno police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who led officers on a short chase westbound on Highway 180, near the Highway 41 interchange, on Wednesday afternoon, causing snarls in traffic and a search of the nearby neighborhood.
An undercover team tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off, said police spokesman Lt. Joe Gomez. There was a short pursuit before the vehicle stopped on the highway near Tyler Avenue and 9th Street where the driver fled, Gomez said.
Officers were originally looking for the passenger in the vehicle who is a robbery suspect. The passenger was arrested in the car. It is not known if the driver was involved in any robberies but he is now wanted for felony evading of an officer, Gomez said.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a white tank top and dark pants with tattoos on his body and face.
