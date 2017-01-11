Humane officers seek animal cruelty suspect after emaciated pit bulls found in Fresno lot

Humane officers are searching for an animal cruelty suspect after rescuing two emaciated pit bulls from an empty lot near Maple and Olive avenues in Fresno.
An animal control officer with the Central California Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals found the dogs on Dec. 29 along with the remains of three other dogs who appear to have died of starvation.
The organization has had reports that nine dogs used to live on the lot in total. Their alleged owner is a homeless man who lived in the area before being evicted.
The rescued pit bulls are both approximately 2 years old, and were released from Abbey Pet Hospital the evening they were found. They are now being rehabilitated at the CCSPCA.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the remaining four dogs should call (559) 233-7722.
