Suspected downtown vehicle burglar arrested

Fresno police on Tuesday arrested a man they say has been burglarizing downtown area vehicles.
David Anthony Vang, 30, managed to escape perimeters set up for his arrest by central and southwest police districts Monday. Police arrived at his home Tuesday, and arrested him after he attempted to flee officers again.
Fingerprints left behind by Vang helped the Crime Scene Investigations Unit identify him as the alleged car burglar. Vang has a long history of theft and possession of burglary tools, police said.
For anyone with information on this case or others, police says they should contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
