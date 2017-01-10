Robbery suspect from Selma arrested after 100 mph pursuit through two counties

A Fresno County sheriff’s sergeant checking out a Crime Stopper’s tip chased down and arrested a Selma robbery suspect after a high speed pursuit Tuesday through Kings and Fresno counties.
Jose Cura, 39, of Selma, was wanted in the Nov. 12 robbery of EZ Mart at Fowler and Floral avenues, just west of Selma, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.
The pursuit started just before 11:30 a.m. near Hanford Armona Road and 12th Avenue in Hanford after the sergeant saw Cura drive past him.
When Cura saw the sergeant, he sped away, trying to elude the law officer at speeds that hit 100 mph through Kings and Fresno counties, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies disabled Cura’s car with a spike strip near Highway 43 and Clarkson Avenue, west of Kingsburg. He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and evading a peace officer.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP
