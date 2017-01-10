State proposes new Fresno County home for convicted child molester

The California Department of State Hospitals proposed a new home Tuesday for Jeffrey F. Snyder, a convicted child molester blocked from moving into a northwest Fresno home in August.
Snyder’s proposed home would be at 36188 Sage Lane in Squaw Valley. It is located on a 4.6-acre plot of rural southeast Fresno County land.
A hearing will be held in Fresno County Superior Court on Feb. 28 to confirm the placement. The public is allowed to comment before a judge makes the decision. These comments can be emailed to damail@co.fresno.ca.us, mailed to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office at 2220 Tulare St., Suite 1000, Fresno, CA 93721 or delivered in person at the hearing.
A plan to move Snyder, 61, into a home on La Paz Avenue in northwest Fresno was shelved after residents protested. Snyder was approved for release from Coalinga State Hospital, which houses more than 400 sexually violent predators who have finished their prison sentences but are considered so dangerous they must remain locked up. But Snyder’s release requires that he be kept under surveillance and submit to random drug tests.
