Police use taser to subdue man after central Fresno disturbance

Fresno police used a Taser to subdue a man after an altercation in the street in central Fresno Tuesday morning.
The incident took place at East Cornell and North Harrison avenues shortly before 11 a.m., where police were called to check on the report of a gunshot in the area. As officers arrived, they witnessed a man throw a large rock through the window of a gardener’s pickup truck. The man then fled into a nearby house. Arriving officers blocked off streets and called on the man to come out of the home, but did not receive a response for about a half hour.
Lt. Joe Gomez said officers then entered the home and tried to convice the man to come out of a bedroom, but he refused. Officers then used the Taser twice to subdue the man. Gomez said the man would be charged with vandalism of the truck and officers were seeking a translater to speak with the gardener to determine if other charges would be sought. It was not clear whether a gunshot was fired and officers would search for a weapon.
