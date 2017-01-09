Sheriff: Naked man arrested after breaking into a home, cooking meal, drinking bottle of wine

A naked homeless man who allegedly broke into a home west of Fresno, cooked a meal and drank a bottle of wine was arrested by Fresno County sheriff’s deputies after he was bitten by a sheriff’s dog, spokesman Tony Botti said.
Fernando Jimenez, 32, was booked on felony allegations of burglary and misdemeanor charges of vandalism.
The break-in was discovered about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, when deputies went to the home in the 9500 block of West Whitesbridge Avenue. There they discovered a broken window and a bicycle nearby. The deputies went into the home with sheriff’s dog Kajo, who alerted his handler of someone in a room. Botti said the deputy discovered Jimenez hiding under a blanket, and Kajo bit him on the leg and then on the wrist when Jimenez brandished a knife.
Jimenez was booked into jail after treatment at a hospital.
