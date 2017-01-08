Crime

January 8, 2017 2:24 PM

Man slashed in chest after drug deal gone wrong in Fresno motel

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

A man was recovering from a stab wound Sunday and another man is wanted by Fresno police after an apparent drug deal went bad in central Fresno.

Police said the two men were outside the Travelodge at 3876 N. Blackstone Ave. around 7:30 a.m. when one man slashed the other in the chest with a pocket knife. The suspect fled; the victim was taken to the hospital, police said.

The victim was uncooperative with investigators, but is in stable condition.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

