Man, 18, wanted for allegedly beating girlfriend and taking $12,000 in property

Fresno police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend Friday and also suspected of stealing up to $12,000 in property from a car in October.
Police say Justin Timothy Manlove, 18, broke into a car at the Comfort Inn at 5455 W. Shaw Ave. on Oct. 26, and took jewelry and other property valued at around $12,000.
On Friday, police say Manlove injured his girlfriend, who is eight months pregnant.
Police found the female with visible injuries, and they believe Manlove damaged the victim’s cellphone when she tried contacting police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective on the cases at 559-621-6509 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments