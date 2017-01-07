Crime

January 7, 2017 7:48 PM

Man, 18, wanted for allegedly beating girlfriend and taking $12,000 in property

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

Fresno police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend Friday and also suspected of stealing up to $12,000 in property from a car in October.

Police say Justin Timothy Manlove, 18, broke into a car at the Comfort Inn at 5455 W. Shaw Ave. on Oct. 26, and took jewelry and other property valued at around $12,000.

On Friday, police say Manlove injured his girlfriend, who is eight months pregnant.

Police found the female with visible injuries, and they believe Manlove damaged the victim’s cellphone when she tried contacting police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective on the cases at 559-621-6509 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos