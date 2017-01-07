Clovis detectives arrest 19-year-old suspected of stealing guns, armor from assistant sheriff

Clovis police detectives arrested a 19-year-old man suspected of stealing firearms and other equipment from a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy on Dec. 15.
Detectives arrested Tyler Johnson on Jan. 3 after they received several leads. Clovis police said a shotgun and other items were recovered at the time Johnson was arrested.
Johnson was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges related to possession of the shotgun and the alleged theft.
The Bee reported on Dec. 22 that Fresno County Assistant Sheriff Tom Gattie had just parked and locked his car in the driveway of his Old Town Clovis area home on Dec. 15 when someone broke in and stole weapons and gear inside.
Gattie told The Bee he had left a specialty weapon, as well as a shotgun, body armor and ammunition in his car. He only had his briefcase when he headed inside.
A sheriff’s identification card and badge were also in the vehicle, but only a disassembled specialty weapon and body armor in another bag were taken, Gattie said.
In a statement, Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims confirmed Gattie was the one whose equipment had been stolen, but didn’t discuss further actions related to the incident.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the theft and want anyone with information to call the Clovis Police Department at 559-324-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
