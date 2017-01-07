Tulare softball treasurer charged with embezzling over $10,000

The treasurer for the Tulare Softball Association was arrested for allegedly embezzling over $10,000 from the organization, police said.
Leanne Herrick, 41, was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on Wednesday. Authorities said they believe she acted alone.
Police spokesmen Andrew Garcia said TSA officials suspected someone was stealing money from the TSA and AllStar bank accounts and went to police in November 2016. The investigation took a little more than a month.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
