Dinuba police identify armed man wanted in robbery shootout that left 1 dead, 1 arrested

Dinuba police identified a 21-year-old suspect who they say was involved in an armed robbery that turned into a deadly police shootout.
Samuel Camposeco of Dinuba is considered armed and dangerous, police said. In a statement identifying Camposeco, police Chief Devon Popovich said Camposeco was one of two suspects who exchanged shots with a Dinuba police officer during the Thursday night crime.
The officer interrupted the robbery when he drove into the Texaco gas station at Alta Avenue and Sequoia Drive just before 10 p.m., Popovich said. Camposeco got away while the officer chased another suspect into an alley. That suspect suffered fatal wounds; the officer wasn’t injured.
The third suspect was arrested. Dinuba police have not identified him or the man who was killed. The unidentified store clerk was assaulted but not seriously injured, police said.
The officer, who has not been identified, was placed on paid leave pending an investigation by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department, police said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Dinuba police at 559-591-5911 or to remain anonymous contact 559-591-8471 (TIP1).
