Shot fired during Bulldog Liquor robbery

A man wielding a semi-automatic gun fired a shot while robbing Bulldog Liquor near Fresno State on Friday night, police said.
No one was hurt.
Lt. Stephen Viveros said the crime happened around 9:30 p.m. at the convenience store in the shopping center on the southeast corner of Cedar and Shaw avenues. Viveros said a man wearing all black clothes with a rag covering everything on his face but his eyes came in and pointed the gun at two store clerks. About three customers were in the store.
The apparently became angry that the clerks were taking too long to open the cash register and fired one shot, Viveros said. The robber took off south through the parking lot with an unknown amount of money.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno police at 559-621-7000.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
