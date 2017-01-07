Man shot through his door at Parkway Drive motel

A man was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon at a Parkway Drive motel west of Highway 99, Fresno police said.
Lt. Stephen Viveros said the shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at the Sierra Inn, across Highway 99 from Roeding Park. Viveros said the suspect arrived at the motel and went straight to the victim’s room. The 51-year-old victim told police heard a knock on the door and immediately closed it after he saw the man. After he closed the door, the man fired his gun at the door and the bullet went through the door and injured the victim. Officials said the suspect took off after that and was last see south of Parkway Drive.
Authorities said the victim suffered a single gunshot wound to his upper torso, but was in stable condition at Community Regional Medical Center.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Fresno police at 559-621-7000.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments