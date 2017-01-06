Man chokes woman, tries to steal two vehicles in Visalia

A man was arrested after grabbing a woman by the throat and attempting to steal two vehicles in Visalia on Friday afternoon, Visalia police said.
The first incident happened around 3:07 p.m. on the 300 block of West School Avenue, between Floral and Encina streets. Police said the suspect, identified as Steven Plummer, 39, grabbed the victim by the throat when she refused to give him her car keys. The woman fought back and Plummer left the scene.
Authorities said shortly after, Plummer tried to get into an occupied vehicle near Bridge and Main streets, but fled south when he saw officers. The man was later captured by police and a K-9 unit.
Plummer was booked into Tulare County Jail on several charges, including parole violation. His bail is set at $100,000.
