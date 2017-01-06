Attempted kidnapping near Modoc Ditch in Visalia leads police to an arrest

A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly cut a woman’s hand while trying to kidnap her near Modoc Ditch in Visalia.
Visalia police said the crime happened around 10:45 a.m. Thursday near St. Johns Parkway and Lark Avenue.
The victim told police she was walking along St. Johns Parkway when a man grabbed her and attempted to reel her in toward his vehicle that was parked on the ditch access road.
The man, identified as Johnny Cardenas, cut the victim’s hand with a knife when she tried to free herself, authorities said. They said a witness helped the woman escape and the suspect fled.
Cardenas was booked into Tulare County Jail on charges of kidnapping and assault. The jail log states his bail is set at $160,000.
