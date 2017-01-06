Man robbed at Bank of the West in Visalia, two suspects on the loose

Visalia police are looking for two suspects who robbed a man at gunpoint as the victim got into his vehicle at a Bank of the West in Visalia on Friday morning.
The crime happened at the bank near Mooney Boulevard and Beech Avenue around 9:30 a.m., said police. Officials said a man approached the victim as he was getting into his vehicle, flashed a gun at him and demanded his deposit bag, which held $225. The suspect left the scene in a new model black Corvette with another man, authorities said.
Police said the victim was not injured.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Visalia police at 559-734-8116.
