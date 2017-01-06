Crime

January 6, 2017 7:26 PM

Two suspects wanted in Oakhurst bank robbery

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

abriseno@fresnobee.com

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who robbed Central Valley Community Bank in Oakhurst on Friday afternoon.

The crime happened around 4:30 p.m. at the bank located west of Highway 41 and south of Highway 49, deputies said. Witnesses told authorities said a white man entered the business and handed an employee a note while another man waited outside in a white truck. Officials said no one was hurt.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

