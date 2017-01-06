Two suspects wanted in Oakhurst bank robbery

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects who robbed Central Valley Community Bank in Oakhurst on Friday afternoon.
The crime happened around 4:30 p.m. at the bank located west of Highway 41 and south of Highway 49, deputies said. Witnesses told authorities said a white man entered the business and handed an employee a note while another man waited outside in a white truck. Officials said no one was hurt.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
