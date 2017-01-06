Robbery suspect shot and killed by Dinuba police officer

A Dinuba police officer who interrupted the robbery of a gasoline station Thursday night shot and killed a bandit after an exchange of gunfire, Chief Devon Popovich said.
The deadly incident took place at Alta Avenue and Sequoia Drive about 10 p.m. Police say the officer interrupted the robbery when he drove into the station. One of the suspects ran and was pursued by the officer. Popovich said a gunfight then erupted in an alley behind a market and the suspect was wounded by the officer.
The suspect was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, where he died of his injuries. One other suspect is in custody, and police are searching for others.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
