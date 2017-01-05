Shots fired call leads to gang members, stolen trailers and meth in central Fresno

Two gang members were arrested Thursday after a shots fired call led detectives to a central Fresno home where they found two stolen trailers and drugs, said the Fresno Police Department.
The department’s Shotspotter technology led Detectives Chris Ramos and Nelly Mendoza-Gonzalez to 401 N. Thesta St., where they brought a parole agent along to perform a compliance check on George Ramos, 40, a Bulldog gang member who lives there.
Along with Ramos, detectives found Eliseo Contreras, 35, who was on county-supervised parole.
Although no guns were found, two stolen utility trailers were discovered on the property. One was reported stolen from Fresno County and the other from Siskiyou County, police said. Ramos admitted he knew the trailers were stolen and was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicles and parole violation, police said.
Contreras was also arrested after he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and in violation of his parole.
