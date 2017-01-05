Police arrest auto theft suspect after pursuit on Fresno City College campus

A man at the wheel of a stolen car attempted to elude police after a short pursuit by running onto the Fresno City College campus Thursday afternoon, police reported.
Fresno police Sgt. Doug Goertzen said the suspect, identified as Jerry Rodriguez, was taken into custody on the campus by officers from the Career Criminal Auto Theft Team after Rodriguez ditched the stolen Scion at San Pablo and McKinley avenues. Officers began following the car near Ashlan and Blackstone avenues and tried to make a traffic stop at Floradora and Thesta avenues. Near Blackstone and Olive Avenue, a woman ran from the car, but was arrested a short time later.
A large number of what appeared to be credit cards were on the front seat of the Scion, and officers were trying to determine if the suspects were involved in identity theft.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
