Two RTL gang brothers wanted for alleged Home Depot robbery, 1 in custody

One RTL gang member was arrested Monday and one remains on the loose after the two brothers from the gang allegedly robbed two Fresno Home Depot stores in December, said Sgt. Jordan Beckford.
The crimes happened on Dec. 18 and Dec. 22 at Home Depot stores located at 3272 W. Shaw Avenue, near Marks Avenue, and 7150 N. Abby, west of Highway 41. Beckford said Joe Mata and Gabriel Mata ran out of the store with over $1,200 worth of equipment.
Police said both brothers are on felony probation.
Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Joe Mata, 21, on Monday and he’s being held without bail due to probation and suspension at the Fresno County Jail, according to jail records. He was first arrested on suspicion of an unrelated vehicle theft case and later charge of involvement in the robbery, said Beckford.
Authorities are still on the look out for Gabriel Mata, 22.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno police at 559- 621-6509 or Crime Stoppers at 559- 498-7867 (STOP).
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
