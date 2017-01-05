Sheriff: Suspect drives stolen farm truck to Jack in the Box robbery

An armed suspect stole a truck from a farm shop Wednesday morning, then drove it to rob a Jack in the Box in Delano, authorities said.
Around 5:30 a.m., Tulare County sheriff’s deputies arrested 32-year-old Song Her for allegedly attempting to rob the restaurant by gunpoint, the county sheriff’s office said. The suspect had initially held an employee at farm business at gunpoint and stole a truck from there, the sheriff’s office said.
Her was booked into Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility. According to the jail booking log, he faces charges of driving while intoxicated and has a bail set at $100,000.
Anyone with information call the sheriff’s office at 559-733-6218 or 800-808-0488. People with anonymous tips can call TipNow at 559-725-4194 or email tcso@tipnow.net.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments