Church wants help in return of property taken on Christmas by cruel thieves

Church members who were victimized by thieves on Christmas night are asking for help from the public to secure the return of about $70,000 in audio-video equipment and a trailer.
The burglary took place at The Current Church in the 1700 block of North Fine Avenue, near McKinley and Winery avenues. After stealing the property from and equipment room, the thieves used the church’s trailer to haul it away. The license of the trailer is 4KX3967. Anyone with information about the property is asked to call detective John Mendes at (559) 621-6311 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP. A reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
