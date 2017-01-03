Recognize these men? Fresno police say they robbed a liquor store

The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying several men who they say robbed a liquor store in Fresno and who are also suspects in other northwest Fresno crimes.
The men can be seen in surveillance video entering Mann’s Liquor on Figarden Drive and Bullard Avenue on Dec. 2, where they interact with the cashier. The men then allegedly steal multiple liquor bottles and can be seen running from the store and then driving away.
Police said the men are also wanted for other crimes in the area.
Anyone who recognizes the men or their vehicles is asked to contact Detective Haywood Irving at 559-621-6545, haywood.irving@fresno.gov, or anonymously at 559-498-7867 where there may be a cash reward offered of up to $1,000.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
