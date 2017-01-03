Crime

January 3, 2017 6:04 PM

Fire at Tower District restaurant Livingstone’s deemed an arson

By Rory Appleton

The Fresno Fire Department has determined that the fire ripped through a Tower District favorite was not an accident, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Fresno fire spokesman Hector Vasquez said that investigators have ruled the blaze that tore through Livingstone’s on the morning of Dec. 20 was an arson. They do not yet have any suspects.

The estimated damage was between $400,000 and $500,000. The restaurant is undergoing repairs, and owner Linda Nitzel said its 30 employees will be compensated while the business is closed.

Vasquez said in December that Livingstone’s had kept up with its mandatory fire inspections.

