January 3, 2017 8:40 AM

How bogus car tags led to drugs and weapons seizure, arrest of 2 in Fresno

By Jim Guy

A Fresno police officer seized a quarter pound of methamphetamine early Tuesday after he spotted a BMW with bogus registration tabs near West Belmont Avenue and North Parkway Drive early Tuesday, Sgt. Troy Miller reported.

Arrested were the driver, identified as Christopher Harmon, 41, and Hector Valdez, 38, both of Fresno. a loaded semi-automatic pistol was also recovered after the stop, which took place about 3 a.m.

Both men were booked into Fresno County Jail on drug and weapons charges.

