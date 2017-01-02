Shooting, crashes in central Fresno prompt road closures

Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that involved about three different locations in central Fresno Monday afternoon.
Fresno police reported shots were fired at a car on Clinton Avenue, in a county island. A portion of the avenue was closed between First Street and Millbrook Avenue, where a vehicle crash was reported and was apparently related to the incident.
Police blocked off large sections of the area to traffic.
Another scene along Cedar Avenue involved possibly an abandoned car also related to the shooting, which was reported around 2 p.m.
Further information was not immediately available.
