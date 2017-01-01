Tulare sheriff says guns missing from Visalia business

Several firearms are missing from a business in Visalia after someone broke in and took them from a safe.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department says the suspects entered a business, owned by Hansen Industries Dairy Supply, and used a company truck to remove a gun safe from the primary residence of the business.
Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on New Year’s Eve around 1 p.m. in the 29900 block of Road 56, west of Visalia along Highway 198.
When the truck became disabled, it was left at the location, but an opened gun safe was left behind with no weapons.
The case is being investigated by the sheriff department’s North-End Investigations Unit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective on the case at 559-733-218 or call the Sheriff’s Department at 800-808-0488.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
