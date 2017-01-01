20 arrested during New Year’s Eve DUI patrols in Fresno, Clovis and Visalia

Twenty people out on New Year’s Eve were arrested during DUI patrols and checkpoints in Fresno, Clovis and Visalia, and several more drivers were cited and their vehicles impounded for driving without a license, police said.
A checkpoint at Shaw and Glenn avenues in northwest Fresno yielded three DUI arrests, and a citywide patrol saw 10 arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said. Twenty-one vehicles were impounded in Fresno.
Clovis police said four people were arrested for drunken driving between the hours of 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday.
Men from Madera, San Jose and Sacramento were arrested in Visalia between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., police said. A total of 11 vehicles were stopped in Visalia, with seven citations issued. One person was found to be driving unlicensed. Visalia police have plans for another saturation patrol on Jan. 14, which they say deters drunken drivers from taking to the streets.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments