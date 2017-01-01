Crime

January 1, 2017 11:40 AM

6-week investigation leads to arrest of Visalia man on cocaine charge

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

A man was arrested Friday in connection with the sale of cocaine in Visalia after a six-week investigation, police said.

Sgt. Steve Scofield of the narcotics unit said Garian Martin, 40, was arrested at his home on Simon Street just north of Millcreek Parkway after police found a quarter of an ounce of cocaine, a cutting agent, packaging materials and money they believe was used in selling the drug in the Mill Creek Park area of Visalia.

Martin was booked into the Tulare County Jail on suspicion of possessing cocaine for sale and maintaining a residence for the purpose of narcotics sales.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

