Wanted registered sex offender from Florida arrested in Fresno

The hunt for a registered sex offender wanted out of Florida ended after he was arrested in Fresno.
Anthony Mariarossi, 32, remains in the custody of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office while he awaits extradition to Florida.
Hernando County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Michael Terry said Saturday that a tip about a possible sighting of Mariarossi in Fresno is what led to the arrest. Terry said he doesn’t yet know when Mariarossi will be returned to Florida.
In 2011, Mariarossi was found guilty of lewd acts with a victim under the age of 16 and had been subject to registration as a sexual offender.
Terry said Mariarossi was wanted for new charges of sexual battery with a minor in 2015. When Hernando County sheriff authorities received a warrant for his arrest in July, Mariarossi fled the county.
The tip of Mariarossi’s sighting was anonymous, Terry said, and led to an investigation by detectives for several weeks. Eventually, the U.S. Marshals Service Office in Fresno was contacted.
U.S. Marshals officers arrested Mariarossi on Dec. 28.
