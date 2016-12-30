Suspect in Fresno sporting goods store robbery arrested

The Fresno Police Department arrested a man wanted for several crimes, including stealing from a sporting goods store and fighting loss prevention officers on his way out, on Thursday.
Sgt. James Fowler said Michael Marbry, 42, had been evading authorities since October. He was wanted for a probation violation.
Marbry is also accused of stealing property from the Big 5 Sporting Goods store on Kings Canyon and Winery avenues on Dec. 12 and fighting with loss prevention officers when they tried to stop him.
