Fresno police arrest alleged gang member armed with handgun

The Fresno Police Department arrested a man who they say was a gang member armed with a handgun Friday during a traffic stop.
Sgt. Rich Escalante said that officers stopped the car around 10:45 a.m. near the intersection of Fisher and Home avenues in east-central Fresno. The driver, 25-year-old Andrew Luna of Fresno, is a known gang member.
Escalante said officers saw the handgun, which had its legally required serial number filed off, in the back of a car. They also found a mask.
Luna was booked into Fresno County Jail on several gun-related charges.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
Comments