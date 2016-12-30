Crime

December 30, 2016 1:53 PM

Fresno police promise DUI checkpoints throughout town on New Year’s Eve

The Fresno Police Department will set up several DUI checkpoints throughout town Saturday night into Sunday morning in an attempt to curb drunken driving during the New Year’s holiday weekend.

The checkpoints will move throughout the city from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. The patrols are funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

The police reported that 26 people died and 396 people were injured in Fresno from 2013-15 due to DUI-related crashes. The department recommends planning ahead and designating a sober driver, as DUI arrests can also cost offenders up to $10,000.

