Police: Man with gun helps in arrest of ax-waving suspect at Fresno shopping center

A Madera County man with a concealed weapons permit helped officers arrest an ax-waving man making criminal threats at a busy shopping center in northwest Fresno, police reported.
Roy Cipriani said he was afraid the man, identified as Stephen Frank Gomez, was going to attack him, his family or other customers in the shopping center in the 4400 block of West Shaw Avenue last week.
Cipriani said the incident took place about 7:18 p.m. on Dec. 23 after he and his daughter were walking out of the Harbor Freight store located in the shopping center. That’s when he noticed a commotion as a man pushing a shopping cart approached the front of the store. Cipriani said he and the man, later identified by police as Gomez, made eye contact and Gomez raised the ax and shouted “I’m gonna [expletive] kill you!”
Cipriani said he stepped back into the store and told the manager to call 911.
Because there were other people near the ax-wielding man, Cipriani, who said he is a retired officer with the California Department of Corrections, said he decided to intervene and pulled out his legally registered Ruger semi-automatic handgun.
“Put the ax down! I have a weapon and will shoot, you,” he says he shouted at Gomez numerous times, prompting Gomez to change direction and head for the WinCo grocery in the same lot.
Fearing that Gomez would attack someone else, Cipriani said he followed as Gomez approached several people at Redbox vending machines.
“Get out of the way! There’s a guy with and ax!” Cipriani says he shouted. He then warned Gomez:
“Don’t go in the store! I’m going to shoot you!”
Hearing that, Gomez looked over his shoulder and changed directions again, toward West Jennifer Avenue.
Cipriani said at one point, Gomez, still carrying the ax, approached within 5 feet of a woman loading groceries into her car. The woman never noticed what was happening until the last second.
“She was like a deer caught in the headlights,” he added. Fortunately, Gomez continued on.
As Cipriani followed Gomez on Jennifer, he said that he was passed by five police cars, whose officers took Gomez into custody.
Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez confirmed that Stephen Gomez was booked on charges of making criminal threats and also for brandishing the weapon.
Cipriani said that he had the concealed weapons permit in connection with being a former correctional officer, but that it was also issued by the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. He noted that during the entire incident, he was aware of the limitations of using deadly force, which can only be justified when a person fears for his life or that of another.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
