Second suspect jailed in theft of Christmas gifts from Fresno home

A second suspect wanted in the theft of $2,500 worth of Christmas presents from a Fresno home was arrested early Thursday by auto theft detectives, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Fresno County sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said that surveillance footage helped investigators identify Michelle Melikian, 31, and Rodney Keck, 37, as the pair who broke into a garage in the 2500 block of West Bullard Avenue in Fresno on Dec. 22. The video was circulated through media and social media.
Melikian, of Clovis, was arrested Tuesday at a nearby vacant home, where she had been living illegally, Botti said.
Just after midnight Thursday, detectives with the Fresno Help Eliminate Auto Theft task force caught Keck at a home on Princeton Avenue just east of Highway 99 in Fresno. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of auto theft, burglary and receiving stolen property.
Botti said tips from the public help detectives track down Keck.
Melikian remains in jail on charges of auto theft, burglary, receiving stolen property and a probation violation.
Last Saturday, HEAT detectives found the Nissan SUV used to commit the burglary abandoned near Belmont and Hughes avenues. They determined it was stolen from another state.
