Woman gets probation for hitting child in head with asphalt chunk

A Fresno woman convicted of injuring a Duncan Polytechnical High School freshman when she threw chunks of asphalt at a group of students was sentenced Wednesday in Fresno County Superior Court to two years of probation.
According to police records, Judith Vela, 25, was arrested on Oct. 12. One student was hit in the head and suffered a gash, while another chunk narrowly missed a physical education teacher. Vela told police that the students often taunted her as she walked by the school on her way home.
Vela was charged with two felonies: Assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury. She was also accused of three misdemeanor crimes related to battery on a school campus.
She ultimately pleaded no contest to the great bodily injury charge, and the other four were dropped. As part of her probation, Vela is required to complete anger management and psychological counseling.
