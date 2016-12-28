Crime

December 28, 2016 9:15 AM

Police identify suspect in thefts from Sportsman’s Warehouse

By Jim Guy

A man sought in two felony thefts from Sportsman’s Warehouse at Friant Road and Fresno Streets in northeast Fresno has been identified by police as Jaime Murray.

Sgt. Michael Landon reported that Murray is suspected of entering the store twice in November and taking merchandise without paying. The photo of Murray was published through Valley Crime Stoppers and police received a tip about the identity.

Anyone with information about Murray is asked to call detective Sammy Ashworth at (559) 621-6435 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

