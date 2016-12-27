Crime

December 27, 2016 9:22 PM

Kerman police ask for help locating wanted man

By Ashleigh Panoo

The Kerman Police Department is asking for help locating a man with several warrants out for his arrest.

Kimball Sullivan is wanted on suspicion of vandalism, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, battery, DUI, hit and run, driving at an unsafe speed and giving false information to a peace officer, the police department said.

Anyone with information on Sullivan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kerman Police Department at 559-846-8800 or by a private message on its Facebook page.

