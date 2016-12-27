Kerman police ask for help locating wanted man

The Kerman Police Department is asking for help locating a man with several warrants out for his arrest.
Kimball Sullivan is wanted on suspicion of vandalism, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, battery, DUI, hit and run, driving at an unsafe speed and giving false information to a peace officer, the police department said.
Anyone with information on Sullivan’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kerman Police Department at 559-846-8800 or by a private message on its Facebook page.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
