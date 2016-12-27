Fresno police: Gun incident at Fashion Fair lot began as argument inside mall

Gunshots fired in a parking lot at Fresno’s Fashion Fair mall Monday night took place after a disturbance between two groups of men, police reported Tuesday.
Monday night, police reported the incident was a drive-by shooting which took place in the lot. But after addition investigation, Lt. David Madrigal of the Street Violence Section said the shooting broke out after a fracus inside the mall. Police working in the mall broke up the verbal dispute about 7:40 p.m. and the parties were asked to leave. A short time later, Madrigal said an “unidentified suspect” shot at some other men in the lot with a large-caliber handgun. At least one vehicle was hit by bullets.
Madrigal said detectives are reviewing video footage and seeking to interview potential witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments