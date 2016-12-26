Two victims attempt to track down drive-by shooter near Fashion Fair Mall

Two victims involved in a drive-by shooting at Fashion Fair Mall sprang into action and chased the gunmen after their pick-up truck and another vehicle were shot at Monday night.
Fresno police Lt. Mark Hudson said the incident happened around 8 p.m. in the parking lot south of the mall. The victims told Fresno police they were inside the truck when a white, older model Chevy Malibu or Impala drove by and three shots were fired from it at their truck and one shot at an unoccupied dark colored Mercedes Benz about 15 feet away.
Hudson said the victims followed the car west onto Fresno Street and attempted to identify the shooter, but were unsuccessful. The man and woman, who officials said were in their early 30s, returned to the mall and parked near JC Penney’s to call authorities.
Hudson said no one was hurt and the driver of the Mercedes Benz was notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police at 559-621-7000.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
