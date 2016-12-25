Suspected car thief hurt in fight with police

An alleged car thief was hurt in a fight with Pixley police when deputies tried to arrest him Sunday afternoon.
The encounter happened around 1:16 p.m., when the suspect driving the stolen vehicle spotted officials, got out of the vehicle and fled on foot near Allen Avenue and Main Street, said police. The man, said authorities, tried to fight them after they attempted to arrest him and sustained a minor hand injury.
In a news release posted on the Tulare County Sheriff’s website, officials identified the man as Jose Velasco, but did not mention his age. He was booked into the Porterville Sheriff’s Substation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Department at 559-685-2666. To remain anonymous, call or text 559-725-4194 or email tcso@tipnow.com.
