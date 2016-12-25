Woman ends up in hospital on Christmas after crash

A young woman ended up at the hospital on Christmas after an alleged drunken driver struck her vehicle on Highway 41, leaving her with serious injuries.
Around 6:12 p.m. Sunday, the 21-year-old was stopped at the traffic light near the intersection of Highway 41 and Central Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said. The light had just turned green, authorities said, when a 51-year-old man driving northbound on the highway hit the victim’s vehicle.
The woman suffered spinal fractures and bruised lungs and was sent to Community Regional Medical Center.
The man was booked into Fresno County jail on suspicion of felony drunken driving.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
