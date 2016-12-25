Patrol vehicle hits woman as Fresno County deputies raid Caruthers-area rooster fight

A woman was inadvertently struck by a Fresno County sheriff’s deputy as deputies raided a rooster fight Sunday afternoon southwest of Fresno, a spokesman reported.
The incident took place near West Mountain View and South Chateau Fresno, near Caruthers, where deputies went to investigate the illegal gambling operation.
Spokesman Tony Botti said deputies were alerted to the rooster fight by a caller and spotted about 30 people taking part. Participants scattered into nearby fields and sped away as deputies arrived. A deputy stopped a vehicle at Mountain View and South Westlawn Avenue, and learned that it may have been stolen.
Deputies ordered the 40-year-old woman out of the vehicle and were sorting information about her and the car when another deputy began to drive away and struck the woman, who was crouched in front of his patrol vehicle. The woman said she was in pain and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. She later turned out to not be in violation of any law and was not arrested.
No arrests were made in the rooster fighting operation, Botti said. Deputies recovered birds both dead and alive. Botti said spectators at the events can be charged with misdemeanors and organizers face felony charges. Anyone with information about the activity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
