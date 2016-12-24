Fire started in paper goods section of Visalia Target under investigation

The Visalia Fire Department said it’s investigating what it called a suspicious fire that began at a Target on Friday.
The fire was discovered just before 11 p.m. in the paper goods section of the Target at 4247 S. Mooney Blvd., and was put out before firefighters arrived by an employee with a fire extinguisher. The estimated loss of property was $350, said the fire department.
Sprinklers in the store were not activated because the fire was put out quickly, saving the contents of the store, worth $50 million.
The cause of the fire is unknown and under active investigation.
