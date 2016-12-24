Search on for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Goshen murder

1:00 Fresno firefighters battle two-alarm fire in Chinatown Pause

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

1:47 Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds

0:17 Fresno firefighters battle two-alarm fire in downtown Fresno

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

0:53 Set up begins for Fresno's Hmong International New Year festival

0:48 Jeff Tedford is the new Fresno State head coach

1:57 Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?