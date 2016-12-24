Search on for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Goshen murder

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect in a murder Saturday in Goshen.
The sheriff’s department said witnesses to the shooting death of Goshen resident Travis Bradshaw identified the suspect as Theoatis “Theo” Reed, 22.
The sheriff’s department said the shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. in the 30900 block of Road 71, just south of Avenue 310.
When deputies arrived to the location, they found Bradshaw had already died of multiple gunshot wounds and the suspect had left.
The sheriff’s department said it considers Reed armed and dangerous, and asks anyone with information to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department at 800-808-0488.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
