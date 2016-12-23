Stolen car seen in Fresno, so officers followed it, caught thieves committing new crime

1:48 Reward offered in fatal shooting of pregnant Visalia mom Pause

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

0:56 Baby needs a new home

1:41 Clovis West girls basketball nationally ranked

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:47 Jeff Tedford on task of restoring Fresno State football 'pride and tradition'

3:26 Fresno State fires football coach Tim DeRuyter

2:35 Movie trailer: 'Why Him?'

2:03 Fresno State basketball team reacts to facing Utah in NCAA Tournament