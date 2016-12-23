Suspects fail to crack southeast Fresno pharmacy with a U-Haul truck

The search is on for suspects who failed to break into a southeast Fresno pharmacy by ramming it with a U-Haul truck.
Surveillance video from Primary Care Pharmacy at 5551 E. Kings Canyon Road captured the unsuccessful attempt early Wednesday morning.
Three people are seen getting out of a small SUV as the moving truck backs up and strikes the front doors of the shop, bouncing off the steel security bars.
One suspect from the SUV kept watched the door, but ran back when the door didn’t give way.
Alarms went off immediately, and the suspects took off in the U-Haul and SUV.
Fresno County sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said nothing was taken from the pharmacy, but about $10,000 in damage was caused.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact detective Floyd Avila at 559-600-8060 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
